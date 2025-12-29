  1. Residential Customers
Dramatic footage from New Jersey Two helicopters collide in mid-air and crash

Christian Thumshirn

29.12.2025

Two helicopters collide shortly after take-off, one bursts into flames. One pilot dies, another is in mortal danger. The US authorities are investigating the cause of the accident near Hammonton.

29.12.2025, 10:37

The collision occurred on Sunday morning near Hammonton Municipal Airport, around 55 kilometers south of Philadelphia.

According to the police, several emergency calls were received at 11:25 a.m. local time. A spokesperson for the city confirmed that it was an accident involving two helicopters, one of which burst into flames after impact. Both machines then crashed.

Emergency services on site and ongoing investigations

The fire department and rescue services immediately went to the scene of the accident. The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) are now taking over the investigation and are examining the pilots, technology and circumstances of the flight operations at the time of the collision.

