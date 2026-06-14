Burnt-out vehicles and debris are visible after two helicopters collided in mid-air and crashed into the parking lot of a car dealership in Rio de Janeiro. AFP/Tercio TEIXEIRA

Six people were killed in the collision of two helicopters over Rio de Janeiro, including US musician Oliver Tree. Debris is scattered over hundreds of meters, and flames engulf the grounds of a car dealership. The cause of the disaster remains unclear.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you Two helicopters collided over Rio de Janeiro and crashed onto the grounds of a car dealership.

All six people on board were killed, including US musician Oliver Tree.

Authorities are now investigating the cause of the accident using flight data recorders and video footage. Show more

Six people were killed when two helicopters collided over Rio de Janeiro, including US musician Oliver Tree. The two helicopters collided in mid-air early Sunday morning in the western part of the Brazilian metropolis and crashed onto the grounds of a car dealership. All six people on board were killed. A fire broke out after the crash.

According to police, the victims include US musician Oliver Tree, who was currently on tour in Brazil. The 32-year-old, known for his distinctive bowl cut, had gained fame with songs like “Alien Boy,” “Life Goes On,” and “Miss You,” and has amassed more than 700 million streams on Spotify.

According to police, a Brazilian music producer, a video director, and a well-known YouTuber from Argentina were also on board.

The accident occurred in the western suburb of Recreio dos Bandeirantes. Footage from local TV stations showed a thick cloud of black smoke above the car dealership and burning vehicles. According to fire department spokesperson Fabio Contreiras, debris from the two helicopters was scattered hundreds of meters away.

The cause of the accident was initially unclear. Authorities are reportedly relying on the analysis of flight data recorders and video footage to determine the cause of the accident.