Second-largest jackpot in US history Two lucky lottery winners share 1.8 billion dollars

dpa

7.9.2025 - 13:36

The second-highest jackpot sum in the history of the US lottery has been won in the USA.
John G. Mabanglo/EPA/dpa

Two lottery players from Missouri and Texas have hit the jackpot. They share the second-largest Powerball jackpot in US history.

DPA

07.09.2025, 13:39

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Powerball players from Missouri and Texas have jointly won the 1.8 billion dollar jackpot - the second largest in US history.
  • The top prize had been accumulating for three months, as no one matched all the numbers in 41 draws.
  • Winners can choose between a one-off payment of 826.4 million dollars or annual installments.
Show more

Two lottery players in the US states of Missouri and Texas have won the estimated 1.8 billion dollar jackpot in the Powerball lottery. Powerball announced after the draw on Saturday that there had previously been no top prize for three months.

According to the lottery, the equivalent of around 1.44 billion francs is the second-largest prize ever won in US history. The biggest jackpot was worth 2.04 billion dollars and was won by a lottery ticket sold in California in 2022.

The odds of winning the top prize in Powerball are reportedly a lousy one in 292.2 million, which always leads to bulging jackpots. Lottery representatives point out that the odds of winning the game's many smaller prizes are far better. Powerball's last top prize was at the end of May. After that, nobody got all the numbers right in 41 draws.

Annual installment or one-off payment

The entire jackpot is only paid out if the winner opts for a payout in 30 annual installments. Most winners opt for a one-off payment instead, which this time amounts to a total of 826.4 million dollars. Another winner is the taxman, because the money is taxed in any case.

Powerball is played in 45 US states as well as in the Capital District of Washington, Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands. A ticket costs two dollars.

