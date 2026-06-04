Two lucky players will receive a monthly payment of 2222 francs for five years thanks to Thursday's Eurodreams draw. They guessed the six correct numbers 1, 9, 17, 22, 37 and 39, but not the dream number 3, as Swisslos announced.

Two lucky players will receive a monthly payment of 2222 francs for five years thanks to the Eurodreams draw. (archive picture)

The main prize is a monthly payment of 22,222 francs for 30 years. To win this, the six correct numbers and the dream number must be correct.

The game is offered in eight European countries. In Switzerland, Eurodreams is operated by Swisslos for German-speaking Switzerland and Ticino and by Loterie Romande for French-speaking Switzerland, with draws taking place on Mondays and Thursdays.

https://www.swisslos.ch/de/eurodreams/einzeltipps/spielen.html