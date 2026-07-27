Two lucky players will receive a monthly payment of 2,222 francs for five years thanks to Monday’s Eurodreams drawing. They correctly guessed the six numbers—2, 4, 13, 16, 21, and 25—but not the dream number 3, according to Swisslos.

MID Games of Chance Two lucky winners will receive 2,222 francs per month for five years

The grand prize is a monthly payment of 22,222 francs for 30 years. To win this prize, you must correctly select the six winning numbers as well as the bonus number.

The game is available in eight European countries. In Switzerland, Eurodreams is operated by Swisslos in German-speaking Switzerland and Ticino, and by Loterie Romande in French-speaking Switzerland. Draws are held every Monday and Thursday.

https://www.swisslos.ch/de/eurodreams/einzeltipps/spielen.html