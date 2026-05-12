Not all health insurance companies make the Swiss happy. Bernd Weißbrod/dpa

Health insurance premiums continue to rise - and with them the frustration of many policyholders grows. In a new survey, some large providers score particularly poorly in terms of value for money. Two health insurance companies in western Switzerland in particular score well below average.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Insured people in Switzerland rate the value for money of their health insurance providers much more critically than other areas.

According to a Moneyland analysis, the health insurance companies Groupe Mutuel and Assura score particularly poorly.

Overall, however, satisfaction with health insurance companies remains relatively high. Show more

The constantly rising health insurance premiums are increasingly leaving their mark on many Swiss people. Although the insured are still relatively satisfied with their health insurance companies overall, there is growing frustration when it comes to value for money.

As a new analysis by the comparison service Moneyland shows, it is precisely this area that receives the worst ratings. Many respondents were particularly critical of the major providers in French-speaking Switzerland, Groupe Mutuel and Assura.

The general satisfaction with the health insurance companies is 7.8 out of 10 points. Overall, the 1,500 or so people surveyed still gave them a "good" rating. However, the assessment of value for money is significantly worse. This area scored an average of just 6.9 points.

According to the analysis, Groupe Mutuel scored the worst. The health insurance company based in Martigny scored 7.4 points overall, but received particularly poor marks for value for money. Assura from Vaud is also below average, coming last in the overall evaluation.

Friendliness top, value for money flop

Other major providers are not spared criticism either. According to the detailed evaluation, many policyholders are also only moderately satisfied with the relationship between premiums and benefits at CSS and Concordia.

Several other providers fared better. According to the analysis, four health insurance companies share the top spot: Helsana, ÖKK, Sanitas and Swica each received a "very good" rating.

Respondents were particularly positive about the friendliness of staff and the accessibility of the health insurance companies. Here too, however, Groupe Mutuel and Assura remain below average.

At the same time, premiums are likely to continue to rise in 2027. According to an initial forecast by Comparis, the cost of basic insurance could rise by a further 3.7% on average in the coming year. For many policyholders, the discussion about the benefits of their health insurance is therefore likely to become even more important.