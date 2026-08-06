Two men residing in Italy were arrested following an attempted break-in in Ponte Capriasca, Ticino. They were apprehended shortly after the incident by officers from the Federal Office for Customs and Border Security, according to a statement from the Ticino Cantonal Police.

Two men have been arrested following an attempted burglary in the Lugano area. (File photo)

The investigation was launched following a report of an attempted burglary at a residential building in Ponte Capriasca on July 31, according to a joint statement issued by the Federal Office for Customs and Border Security (BAZG), the Ticino Public Prosecutor’s Office, and the Ticino Cantonal Police.

Thanks to a swift investigation, authorities identified a 29-year-old Mexican man and a 34-year-old Italian man. The two were apprehended in the municipality of Rivera. They were in a vehicle with Italian license plates, in which various burglary tools were found.

The two men are accused of attempted burglary, property damage, and trespassing. The 29-year-old must also answer charges of violating the Foreigners and Integration Act.

The investigation is intended to determine who may be responsible for other crimes committed at the cantonal and national levels, as was stated in conclusion