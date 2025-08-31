Two suspects were taken into custody at the Gare de Lyon in Paris, according to the public prosecutor's office. (archive picture) Image: Keystone

Two men have been arrested in Paris with jewelry worth around ten million euros.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you Two men have been arrested in Paris with jewelry worth around ten million euros.

The two suspects, one of whom is a minor, were taken into custody at Gare de Lyon station. Show more

The two suspects, one of whom is a minor, were taken into custody at Gare de Lyon station, the public prosecutor's office announced on Sunday. According to a report in the newspaper "Le Parisien", the officers found the jewelry, including a Rolex watch, a necklace worth an estimated five million euros and earrings worth two million euros, in a sock that one of the two men had stuffed into his underpants.

According to the report, the two suspects, who were known to the police, were caught during a routine check at the Paris train station on Saturday. A grinder was discovered in their suitcase.