  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Paris Two men arrested after million-dollar jewelry heist

SDA

1.9.2025 - 05:34

Two suspects were taken into custody at the Gare de Lyon in Paris, according to the public prosecutor's office. (archive picture)
Two suspects were taken into custody at the Gare de Lyon in Paris, according to the public prosecutor's office. (archive picture)
Image: Keystone

Two men have been arrested in Paris with jewelry worth around ten million euros.

Keystone-SDA

01.09.2025, 05:34

01.09.2025, 05:36

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Two men have been arrested in Paris with jewelry worth around ten million euros.
  • The two suspects, one of whom is a minor, were taken into custody at Gare de Lyon station.
Show more

The two suspects, one of whom is a minor, were taken into custody at Gare de Lyon station, the public prosecutor's office announced on Sunday. According to a report in the newspaper "Le Parisien", the officers found the jewelry, including a Rolex watch, a necklace worth an estimated five million euros and earrings worth two million euros, in a sock that one of the two men had stuffed into his underpants.

According to the report, the two suspects, who were known to the police, were caught during a routine check at the Paris train station on Saturday. A grinder was discovered in their suitcase.