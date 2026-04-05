A series of break-ins into garages occurred in the canton of Schaffhausen on Easter Sunday. Archivbild: Keystone

Two men broke into two garages in the canton of Schaffhausen on Sunday night. They stole cars and later set one of them on fire. The manhunt for the burglars was initially unsuccessful.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you Two unknown perpetrators gained access to garages in Siblingen and Beringen on Sunday night.

In Siblingen, they stole a car, which they later set on fire.

The perpetrators managed to escape with a car stolen in Beringen. Show more

At around 2.45 a.m. early on Sunday morning, two unknown perpetrators forced their way into a garage in Siblingen, as the Schaffhausen police reported in an evening press release. They stole a car from there. After the crime, the strangers made off from Siblingen.

Around half an hour later, at around 3.15 a.m., a resident at the village store in Siblingen observed two young men standing next to a car, according to the police. When asked if they needed help, they got in, drove away and stopped again a few meters further on in the direction of Schleitheim.

A short time later, the resident heard a window shatter and an audible alarm. The two people ran back to the car, hit a parked vehicle while maneuvering and then fled with the car, which had no license plates. The burglars parked the car stolen from the first garage in Beringen and set it on fire.