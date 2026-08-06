Two men were killed in an accident Thursday morning in Oberengstringen, Zurich. They were fleeing from the police on a stolen motorcycle.

On Thursday morning, the Zurich Cantonal Police attempted to stop two men on a motorcycle on the A3 near Urdorf. The men were killed in a crash while fleeing from the police. (File photo)

The two men collided with a trailer at a highway rest stop and skidded under a parked truck, according to a statement released Thursday by the Zurich Cantonal Police. For the 25-year-old and the 26-year-old, it was too late to save them.

The victims collided with a trailer at the highway rest stop and slid under a parked truck, according to a statement released Thursday by the Zurich Cantonal Police. For the two Algerians, aged 25 and 26, medical help came too late.

Shortly before 6:00 a.m., a police officer on the A3 highway near Urdorf noticed the motorcycle because it was passing other cars on both the left and right. In addition, the driver was not wearing a helmet, while the passenger was. When the officer tried to signal the men to stop, the motorcyclist exited the highway at the Oberengstringen rest area, where the accident occurred.

The motorcycle involved in the accident had been stolen in the canton of Zug early Thursday morning. While collecting evidence at the scene of the accident, police also seized items believed to be stolen. The origin of these items, as well as the exact circumstances of the accident, are now being investigated by the cantonal police and the relevant district attorney’s office.