The houses in the Telli district in Aarau are to be renovated. At first, the tenants were told they could stay. Now they have to vacate the apartment for a certain period of time. Telliportal

AXA is planning the comprehensive renovation of around 140 apartments on Rütmattstrasse in the Telli district of Aarau. But even before construction starts, the project is causing displeasure: some of the tenants will have to leave their apartments for weeks - and there is a threat of significant rent increases after completion.

Samuel Walder

No time? blue News summarizes for you AXA is planning to renovate around 140 apartments on Rütmattstrasse in Aarau at a cost in the double-digit millions, with some tenants having to leave their apartments for several weeks.

In two buildings in particular, tenants are expected to move out for up to eight weeks, although there was previously talk of refurbishment while the building was occupied, which is causing resentment among tenants.

AXA is also announcing significant rent increases in some cases once the work has been completed, which is further exacerbating the criticism. Show more

The Swiss insurance company AXA is once again making big plans for the residential area in Aarau's Telli district. Not quite as monumental as a few years ago, when the company renovated its almost 600 apartments on Delfterstrasse in an inhabited state - but still impressive: now it's the turn of Rütmattstrasse. Almost 140 apartments are to be renovated, and according to AXA, the construction sum is in the double-digit millions, reports the "Aargauer Zeitung".

But what begins as another major project is already causing displeasure months before the start of construction.

Energy-efficient refurbishment - and more

AXA had already announced last year that not all buildings would be affected to the same extent. The apartments at Rütmattstrasse 3, 4, 9 and 10 are to undergo "comprehensive energy refurbishment", the insurance company said at the time. Building services, fire and earthquake protection would also be upgraded.

The construction work in buildings 7 and 8 will go even deeper: the kitchens and bathrooms there will also be completely renovated. At the time, it was said that the renovations would be carried out "in an occupied state".

Suddenly it's called: Eight weeks out

During the work on Delfterstrasse, AXA was praised several times for its approach. The tenants were well looked after and kept informed. But on Rütmattstrasse, the mood is changing.

AXA held an information event a year ago. Individual discussions were promised for fall 2025 - including details on rent increases and the start of construction. "But we've heard nothing more," says an angry tenant to the Aargauer Zeitung newspaper. And further: "We have no information about the rent, no information about when things are really going to start."

The answer came a few days ago - by post. The sender: the real estate manager Wincasa. The letter to the tenants of houses 7 and 8 states that the preparatory and site installation work is due to start in August. The actual renovation will start at the beginning of October and last until June 2027.

The work would only take "a few weeks" per apartment. But then comes the crucial sentence: "The apartments cannot be occupied for around eight weeks."

"Still in an inhabited state"

When asked why last year there was still talk of refurbishment "in an occupied state", but now some of the tenants have to move out for two months, an AXA spokesperson explains: "The refurbishment is still being carried out in an occupied state." This means "that the tenants only have to leave their apartments for a limited period of time".

During this phase, work will be carried out that is only possible when the apartments are unoccupied, such as the renovation of kitchens and bathrooms.

According to AXA, how long it takes to move out depends on the "depth of intervention": Eight weeks applies to houses 7 and 8. In houses 3 and 4, it is three to four weeks. In buildings 9 and 10, around six weeks.

According to the spokesperson, the talks promised in the fall did not take place due to a delay in planning. They are now scheduled for the end of February.

Replacement apartment, hotel - or plan a vacation

When asked whether it was understandable that some of the tenants felt caught off guard, AXA emphasized that it was important to "inform the tenants as early as possible about the exact schedule for the work". The tenants were already informed in writing in summer 2025 about alternatives, such as moving into a furnished replacement apartment provided by the owner.

However, no specific details were given as to when exactly the tenants would have to move out. Instead, AXA pointed out that there was the option of "moving into a hotel/apartment during the renovation work or planning your vacation so that you are absent during the renovation".

Rent shock after completion

However, another passage in the current letter is causing even more excitement: the future rental prices.

As announced, rents are set to rise after completion of the project - and now AXA is giving specific figures for the first time. For a 1- to 1.5-room apartment, an increase of 200 to 300 francs is expected. For 2.5- and 3.5-room apartments it will be 300 to 450 francs, for 4.5-room apartments 400 to 700 francs and for 5.5-room apartments 550 to 850 francs - per month.

This corresponds to an additional charge of 2,400 to 10,200 francs per year. However, the final prices will not be announced until mid-2028 - once the project has been completed.

More videos from the department