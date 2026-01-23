As of Friday morning, 28 people in the city of Basel have fallen ill with Legionnaires' disease. According to official figures, this is two more than at the start of the week. Three people are still hospitalized.

The canton of Basel-Stadt announced on Friday that further infections were expected. However, the Department of Health considered the greatest danger to have been averted for the time being.

The cantonal laboratory collected samples from the patients' homes over the course of the week. The initial results indicated that Legionella levels were below the maximum threshold, officials said.

The cantonal laboratory is working to identify additional cooling towers in the neighborhoods. More sampling will be conducted next week. Several follow-up samples were taken this week, but the results are not yet available.

Of the 28 people who fell ill, 26 had to be hospitalized. According to official reports, three people are currently still receiving hospital care. A total of seven of the 28 people who fell ill required treatment in the intensive care unit. No one currently requires intensive care. One person died.

Since the incubation period can last up to ten days, authorities say new cases of Legionnaires' disease cannot be ruled out. Legionnaires' disease is a form of pneumonia caused by the bacterium Legionella pneumophila.

Infection occurs through the inhalation of aerosolized water droplets containing Legionella bacteria. The disease is not transmitted from person to person.