Following the deaths of a mother and her three and six-year-old daughters in Istanbul, two more tourists have been hospitalized. The most likely cause is thought to be poisoning from street food.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Following the death of a mother from Hamburg and her two children in a hotel in Istanbul, two more tourists - allegedly from Italy and Morocco - have been admitted to hospital with symptoms of poisoning.

The possible cause is food poisoning; the authorities are still waiting for final laboratory results.

Four suspects who allegedly sold street food were arrested on suspicion of involuntary manslaughter. Show more

Following the death of a mother from Hamburg and her two children in Istanbul, two more tourists have been hospitalized with signs of poisoning, according to media reports. They had stayed in the same hotel in the Fatih district as the family from Hamburg, reported the DHA news agency. The police are investigating on site. According to the daily newspaper "Cumhuriyet", they were tourists from Italy and Morocco.

The father of the Hamburg family is still being treated in intensive care. The mother and her children will be buried later today in Afyonkarahisar in western Turkey, where the family is from.

Waiting for laboratory results

The cause of death is still suspected to be food poisoning. However, laboratory results are still being awaited, according to the state news agency Anadolu. An initial autopsy report had provided hardly any significant evidence.

Four suspects had already been arrested on Friday. According to state broadcaster TRT, the suspects were sellers of sweets, stuffed mussels and a dish made from calf intestines (kokorec). They are accused of involuntary manslaughter, Anadolu reported. According to the report, all suspects have previous convictions for other offenses.