Two mountaineers were killed on Sunday on the Matterhorn near Zermatt, Valais. The rope team fell to their deaths while descending the Hörnligrat for reasons that remained unknown as of Monday.

According to the police, the two climbers were descending the Matterhorn when they had an accident. (File photo)

Mountain Accident Two Mountaineers Fall to Their Deaths on the Matterhorn

The accident occurred around 11 a.m. at an altitude of about 4,030 meters, according to a statement released Monday by the Valais Cantonal Prosecutor's Office. The two climbers were descending at the time.

A third person alerted emergency responders. An Air Zermatt helicopter flew to the scene of the accident, but upon arrival, emergency responders could only confirm the deaths of the two victims.

The district attorney's office launched an investigation to determine the cause of the accident. The formal identification of the victims was still underway on Monday.