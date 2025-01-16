  1. Residential Customers
Space travel Two Nasa astronauts complete an external mission on the ISS

SDA

16.1.2025 - 22:34

The two Nasa astronauts replaced defective light filters and reflectors, among other things, during their six-hour mission on the International Space Station (ISS). (archive image)
The two Nasa astronauts replaced defective light filters and reflectors, among other things, during their six-hour mission on the International Space Station (ISS). (archive image)
Keystone

Nasa astronaut Suni Williams and her colleague Nick Hague have carried out repair work on the International Space Station (ISS) during an external mission.

Keystone-SDA

16.01.2025, 22:34

During the approximately six-hour mission, the two replaced defective light filters and reflectors, among other things, according to the US space agency Nasa.

This was Hague's fourth mission to the ISS and Williams' eighth. There is to be another space mission as early as next week.

The 59-year-old Williams has been on board the ISS since June - although her stay on the outpost of humanity some 400 kilometers above the Earth was actually only planned for around a week. However, due to technical problems with the "Starliner" spacecraft in which she and her colleague Barry Wilmore had flown to the ISS, NASA decided to bring the two astronauts back in a "Crew Dragon" spacecraft in the spring of this year.

