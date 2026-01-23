Problems with airfield control are on the rise in Sydney. Within just a few weeks, there were two incidents in which aircraft nearly collided. Now, the first measures are being taken.

Following two near-collisions on the tarmac at Sydney Airport, Australian authorities have taken action: An air traffic controller and a ground crew member involved in the most recent incident over the weekend have been suspended from duty. In addition, Rob Sharp, the head of the state-run air traffic control agency Airservices Australia, was summoned to explain the situation to Transportation Minister Catherine King.

The most recent incident occurred on Sunday morning: An aircraft operated by the Australian low-cost airline Jetstar and a Boeing 777 operated by Qatar Airways came dangerously close to each other while taxiing on the airport tarmac. The pilot of the Jetstar aircraft had to brake abruptly to prevent a collision. According to a report by ABC, one Jetstar crew member was injured; passengers were unharmed.

The Australian Transport Safety Bureau (ATSB) launched an investigation. According to a report in the *Sydney Morning Herald*, its director, Angus Mitchell, described the incident as one that, although it occurred at low speed, could still have been very dangerous.

There was already a dangerous malfunction back in July

This is already the second near-collision at Kingsford Smith International Airport in two weeks: At the end of July, a similar incident occurred at the country’s largest airport when the crews of two aircraft received conflicting instructions from air traffic controllers. That incident is also under investigation.

The background to this is the increasing volume of air traffic in the major metropolis on the East Coast, coupled with a staff shortage. Airservices Australia has been struggling with a shortage of air traffic controllers for years. In recent days, the strained staffing situation has once again led to numerous delays. To ensure safe flight operations despite the shortage of staff, the number of takeoffs and landings had to be reduced.

Chris Minns, the Premier of New South Wales, has already warned that these problems could damage Sydney’s international reputation as a business hub and attractive tourist destination in the long term. At the same time, he emphasized that safety must always be the top priority: Avoiding a “disaster” always takes precedence—even if the consequences are “frustrating for thousands of passengers.”