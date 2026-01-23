Two new cases linked to a Legionella infection have been reported in the canton of Basel-Stadt. According to the Department of Health, one of the infected individuals had to be hospitalized.

Basel-Stadt has reported two new cases of illness caused by infection with Legionella pneumophila. One person was hospitalized, and one was discharged from the intensive care unit. (File photo)

This brings the total number of infections with the bacterium Legionella pneumophila linked to the recent outbreak in Basel to 28, according to a statement from the Department of Health (GD) in response to an inquiry from the Keystone-SDA news agency. The latest figures are as of Wednesday at 11 a.m.

Six people are currently still in the hospital. One person who was still being treated in the intensive care unit on Tuesday afternoon has since been discharged.

On Monday, the GD held a press conference to provide information about the outbreak, which has claimed one life so far. The most likely source of infection is believed to be two wet cooling towers on the roof of the Manor headquarters on Rebgasse in Kleinbasel. These have been shut down and are now being investigated.

Association Appeals to Operators

Following the Legionella outbreak in Basel, the Swiss Association for Air and Water Hygiene (SVLW) has issued an appeal to operators of evaporative cooling systems. These operators are responsible for ensuring the hygienic and safe operation of their systems, the association announced on Wednesday.

According to current scientific knowledge, properly designed and professionally maintained evaporative cooling systems do not pose a health risk. The report went on to state that this requires clearly defined responsibilities, qualified personnel, and consistent adherence to recognized engineering standards.