Spain may have put the devastating fires—which led to the evacuation of thousands of people—behind it, but smaller wildfires continue to keep emergency responders on their toes in many areas.

Two new fires have broken out in Spain, which has been plagued by numerous wildfires. In the province of Cáceres in the western part of the country, flames from a truck that caught fire quickly spread to the surrounding vegetation on Saturday, according to a post by the Guardia Civil police force on the X platform.

More than 800 residents of the towns of Casas de Millán and Grimaldo were evacuated. The fire in the Autonomous Region of Extremadura, which borders Portugal, is currently classified at the lowest danger level, Level 1.

Near Lleida in the autonomous region of Catalonia in northeastern Spain, strong winds have reignited a wildfire and caused it to spread to additional areas, according to a post by the local fire department on X. Near the town of Senet, the fire is burning in ravines with very steep slopes. The fire department has deployed five firefighting aircraft, among other resources, to the area. The highest point of the fire is at an elevation of about 2,300 meters, reported the Europa Press news agency. So far, no one has had to be evacuated.

According to a Spanish wildfire portal, there are currently 43 mostly small wildfires active throughout Spain, including in Castile and León, Catalonia, Valencia, and Castile-La Mancha. The devastating wildfires in the regions of Madrid, Ávila, and Toledo, which required the evacuation of tens of thousands of people last week, have now been largely contained. Most evacuation orders and curfews have since been lifted.