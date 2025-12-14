Many families gather on a popular beach in Sydney at the start of the Jewish Hanukkah festival. But the celebration turns into a nightmare: apparently anti-Semitic men open fire, killing and injuring many. Updates on the terrorist act here in the ticker.

Courageous act in the video: One shooter was overpowered by a passer-by.

14:17 UN chief Guterres is "appalled" UN Secretary-General António Guterres has expressed his horror at the deadly attack in Sydney. He condemned this "heinous attack", the UN chief announced via the online platform X. "My heart goes out to the Jewish community around the world on this first day of Hanukkah, a festival that celebrates the miracle of peace and the light that conquers darkness." I am horrified and condemn today’s heinous deadly attack on Jewish families gathered in Sydney to celebrate Hannukah.



My heart is with the Jewish community worldwide on this first day of Hannukah, a festival celebrating the miracle of peace and light vanquishing darkness. — António Guterres (@antonioguterres) December 14, 2025

1:20 p.m. Perpetrators shot with shotgun and rifle - mother is hit in front of her children Abdullah Ashrof witnessed the attack - and helped care for the wounded. Including a police officer - and a woman: "I think the worst thing was that two of her children were right next to her," he tells the Guardian. "She was very brave and tried to stay conscious and talk." 🔴 INFO - #Australie : Voici les deux armes probables qui auraient été utilisées lors de l’attaque de #BondiBeach à #Sydney :

👉 Un fusil à pompe de type Remington 870 ou Mossberg 590/500.

👉 Une carabine de type Beretta B-14 (ou équivalent).

Ces éléments restent à confirmer… pic.twitter.com/PUASMjDn6u — FranceNews24 (@FranceNews24) December 14, 2025

12.25 pm Is there a third perpetrator? Police are investigating whether there could be a third perpetrator, says Mal Lanyon of the New South Wales Police. They have also discovered the car of the two known shooters, in which explosives are suspected. The Daily Mail claims to have identified one of the perpetrators as 24-year-old Naveed A. 🚨BREAKING: Islamic Terrorist Attack against Jews in Sydney, Australia. pic.twitter.com/pVn9R38iau — Spencer Hakimian (@SpencerHakimian) December 14, 2025

12.10 p.m. Anti-Semitic act of terror The Premier of the state of New South Wales, Chris Minns, announces that the death toll has risen to twelve. The number of injured is now given by the police as 29. The authorities are now classifying the incident as an act of terrorism. 2,000 people were peacefully and joyfully celebrating the beginning of Chanukah on a beach in Sydney.



2 shooters arrived and brought chaos and hate with them.



Two years of idolizing Hamas. Of excusing terrorists. Of contextualizing the murder of Jews. Of justifying the… pic.twitter.com/EHgclV928Y — Hen Mazzig (@HenMazzig) December 14, 2025

11.50 a.m. Two police officers also injured According to the local police, in addition to the 10 fatalities, 11 people have been injured, two of whom are police officers. The crime scene remains cordoned off because the authorities are investigating suspicious objects. A second shooter is in critical condition, the police add. Emerging: Police say they’re responding to 'developing incident,' urges public to avoid the area and take shelter at Bondi Beach in Sydney, Australia amid eyewitnesses reports of shooting.



[image or embed] — AZ Intel (@azintel.bsky.social) 14. Dezember 2025 um 09:14

10.50 a.m. Brave passer-by overpowers one of the shooters According to the Guardian, the police have admitted that nine people were killed. One of the shooters was also shot. There are various videos on social media, some of which show gruesome scenes. Both the victims and two of the shooters were filmed. One of the two perpetrators was apparently disarmed by a passer-by, who bravely and courageously took the gun from the man wearing light-colored trousers and a black shirt. UNARMED AUSTRALIAN DISARMED TERRORIST DURING MASS SHOOTING IN SYDNEY



BALLS OF STEEL



AUSTRALIAN OF THE YEAR pic.twitter.com/NBRvcGnKKM — Drew Pavlou 🇦🇺🇺🇸🇺🇦🇹🇼 (@DrewPavlou) December 14, 2025 Show more

According to official reports, the attack in the Australian metropolis of Sydney was an act of terrorism. The attack was directed against the Jewish community on the first day of Hanukkah, said the head of the New South Wales government, Chris Minns.

At least twelve people and one of the attackers were killed. Another suspected perpetrator is in custody.

Police are responding to a developing incident at Bondi Beach and are urging the public to avoid the area.



Anyone at the scene should take shelter.



Police are on scene and more information will be provided when it comes to hand. pic.twitter.com/0oNDxplNzx — NSW Police Force (@nswpolice) December 14, 2025

The two attackers began shooting at families who had gathered at the well-known Bondi Beach at around 6.47 p.m. on Sunday evening.

Head of government: Shocking and painful

What should have been a day of peace and joy to be celebrated in the community with family and supporters had been "shattered by this horrific and vicious attack", Minns said. This was shocking and painful.

The Jewish organization Australian Jewish Association had previously written on X: "Shots fired at a Hanukkah event." It added: "We warned so many times that this would happen."

Israeli President Izchak Herzog spoke of a "cruel attack on Jews". "We keep repeating our warnings to the Australian government to demand action and to fight against the enormous wave of anti-Semitism that is sweeping Australian society."