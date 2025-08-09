Broccoli sandwiches contaminated with botulism bacteria are believed to be responsible for the deaths of two people in Calabria. A neurotoxin produced by the bacteria can lead to life-threatening respiratory paralysis. IMAGO/Addictive Stock

A man and a woman die after eating a sandwich from a food truck in Calabria. The cause was apparently broccoli pickled in oil and contaminated with botulism bacteria.

Gabriela Beck

No time? blue News summarizes for you Two people died in Calabria after eating a broccoli sandwich contaminated with botulism bacteria.

At least twelve other people suffered poisoning, two of whom are in a critical condition.

The public prosecutor's office is investigating a food truck operator and two suppliers for manslaughter and food offenses. Show more

In Diamante, a popular coastal town in Calabria, two people died of botulism after eating a broccoli sandwich from a food truck.

Among the victims is 52-year-old artist Luigi di S. from near Naples. He had traveled to the resort to sell his paintings and had eaten at the food truck on 3 August. The very next day, he complained to his sister of severe symptoms. His condition deteriorated rapidly, but he still tried to drive back to Naples. On the highway, he suffered breathing difficulties and died within minutes, as his sister reported to the news portal "InterNapoli.it".

A 45-year-old woman, who had also eaten at the food truck, also succumbed to the poisoning. According to the news portal "InterNapoli.it", more than twelve other people are currently being treated in hospital in Cosenza, two of whom are in a critical condition. The cause: apparently broccoli pickled in oil that was contaminated with botulism bacteria. The product has since been withdrawn from the market nationwide.

The public prosecutor's office is investigating three suspects for manslaughter and trafficking in food that is hazardous to health: the food truck operator and two people responsible at supplier companies that are said to have supplied the ingredients. Investigators are now looking into how the fatal contamination could have occurred and whether safety regulations were breached.