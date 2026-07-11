Two people have died in paragliding accidents in the Alps. A 28-year-old woman crashed while paragliding—she was found high up in a tree. During a tandem flight, a pilot crashed to his death on the Seiser Alm. His passenger was very lucky.

A 28-year-old woman from Hesse was injured while paragliding in the Stubai Valley; a pilot died during a tandem flight on the Seiser Alm in South Tyrol. (File photo)

Here's what it's all about A 28-year-old German woman and a 58-year-old pilot died in two paragliding accidents in the Alps during a tandem jump.

The German paraglider was found high up in a tree in Tyrol after her crash.

A 58-year-old pilot from Italy died shortly after takeoff when his tandem paraglider crashed in South Tyrol. Summary created with

A young woman from Hesse was killed in a paragliding accident in the Tyrolean Alps. According to a statement released by Austrian police on Saturday, the 28-year-old crashed into a forest near Neustift in the Stubai Valley the previous day and struck a tree. She sustained fatal injuries in the accident.

A man walking through the forest noticed the unconscious woman hanging in a tree canopy about 40 meters above the ground and alerted emergency responders, as a police spokeswoman confirmed to the German Press Agency. The ORF had previously reported on the incident. It was initially unclear why the woman from the Schwalm-Eder district had fallen.

Tragedy During a Tandem Flight on the Seiser Alm

A 58-year-old pilot was killed when a tandem paraglider crashed in South Tyrol. A 29-year-old German tourist, whom the Italian pilot had taken along as a passenger, was unharmed, according to rescue workers. The accident occurred on the Seiser Alm near a chairlift at an altitude of nearly 2,000 meters. It is believed that the man experienced health problems after takeoff and consequently lost control of the glider.

In South Tyrol, tandem flights with commercial operators are available at many locations. During these flights, paragliders fly down from high altitudes into the valley with inexperienced vacationers. The man who died in the accident is said to have been a very experienced pilot from the northern Italian town of Kastelruth. As is customary in such cases, the police have launched an investigation.

The accident, which occurred on Friday around 2:30 p.m., was witnessed by several people. According to their accounts, immediately after takeoff, the pilot suddenly steered his paraglider back toward the launch site before apparently losing control and crashing into a tree. It was reported that he may have suffered a fainting spell.

The mountain rescue team arrived by helicopter. However, all resuscitation efforts were unsuccessful. The emergency physician could only confirm the pilot’s death. The authorities did not initially provide any information about the German’s origin.