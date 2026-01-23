Two men were killed when a small plane crashed into a single-family home in Ganderkesee near Bremen. The victims were the two occupants of the plane, a 65-year-old and a 77-year-old man from Bremen, according to police. Norddeutscher Rundfunk was the first to report the incident.

Emergency responders had been searching for the missing second passenger for hours. The plane is believed to have taken off from Bremen shortly before the crash; it then lost altitude over a residential area in Ganderkesee. The cause of the accident remains unclear.

The residents were not at home when the plane crashed into the roof of their house. According to reports, no one else was injured. At around 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, the fire department, along with emergency medical services and police units, were called to the scene of the crash.

Witnesses are being assisted

A crisis intervention team provided support to the people in the housing complex who had witnessed the accident firsthand or had been nearby. A help center was set up for residents.

Homes within a 100-meter radius of the incident site were evacuated. According to police, this was a precautionary measure. Residents have since been able to return to their homes. However, the area immediately surrounding the accident site, which is directly affected by the emergency response and investigative measures, remains cordoned off.

For safety reasons, the street’s power supply was also temporarily cut off. A large number of police and firefighters were on the scene. The plane wreckage has since been completely removed from the roof and is set to be transported away from the crash site. Airspace over the area was closed for the duration of the operation.

According to the police, the rescue and recovery operations were extremely complex and lasted several hours. Further investigations will be conducted in coordination with the Federal Bureau of Aircraft Accident Investigation (BFU) and are expected to continue in the coming days. The total amount of property damage cannot yet be definitively determined. Based on initial rough estimates, the police expect the damage to be in the high six-figure range.