Two people fell to their deaths on Sunday afternoon in Stechelberg in the Bernese Oberland. (archive picture) Keystone

A 58-year-old Swiss man from the canton of Ticino and a 28-year-old Swiss woman from the canton of Lucerne crashed fatally in Stechelberg in the Bernese Oberland on Sunday lunchtime. A third person was injured.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you A rope team of three people slipped over a snowfield into rocky terrain in the Bernese Oberland.

One person was rescued dead, two others were injured and flown to hospital.

Another member of the rope team died there. Show more

The crash in the Rottalsattel region in the municipality of Lauterbrunnen was reported shortly after 12 noon on Sunday, according to the Bern cantonal police. According to initial information, a rope team of three people fell while descending from the direction of Jungfrau to the Rottalsattel. They slid several meters over a snowfield into rocky terrain.

One person was rescued dead, two others were injured and flown to hospital. One of the injured persons later died from her injuries. The Bern cantonal police have launched an investigation under the direction of the regional public prosecutor's office.