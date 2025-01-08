According to the Valais cantonal police, there was a chase near Vionnaz on Monday evening. (symbolic image) sda

On Wednesday morning, there was a pile-up on the A9 highway in Lower Valais involving seven vehicles. Two people were slightly injured.

Two people were slightly injured in a pile-up involving seven vehicles on the A9 highway in Lower Valais on Wednesday morning. One person was taken by ambulance to the hospital in Martigny, the other to Sion.

"There were several collisions over a length of almost 500 meters with a total of seven vehicles involved," said Stève Léger, spokesman for the Valais cantonal police, at the request of the Keystone-SDA news agency. He confirmed a report by the online portal Nouvelliste.ch. The accident occurred at 06:20 between Conthey and Riddes in the direction of Martigny.

The section of highway was closed for several hours due to the accident. The road was scheduled to reopen in the late morning. Until then, traffic was diverted via the cantonal road.