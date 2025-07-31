Japanese astronaut Takuya Onishi with the robots Cimon and In-Ball2, with whom he played hide-and-seek. Keystone

Separately developed robots worked together for the first time via various IT networks in the ISS space station. The Lucerne University of Applied Sciences and Arts and its ground control center in Hergiswil NW were also involved.

Keystone-SDA SDA

They were robots from the German and Japanese space agencies. Their task is to support the astronauts. The "milestone" achieved paves the way for more advanced human-robot teams in space, the Lucerne University of Applied Sciences and Arts and the technology company IBM announced on Thursday.

This means that different space agencies and different systems can now work together. The aim is to improve human capabilities in the difficult space environment and speed up experiments.

Small talk with robots

The robots in question were the German Cimon and the Japanese Int-Ball2. Cimon is controlled via voice commands, according to the press release. It can answer questions, engage in small talk and fly to a specific location on command.

Cimon's mission is supported by the Biotechnology Space Support Center (Biotesc) control center in Hergiswil NW. This "Mission Control" has a direct connection to the ISS. Int-Ball2, a camera drone, is controlled remotely from Japan.

In an experiment, a Japanese astronaut controlled the Int-Ball2 camera drone using voice commands given to the Cimon robot. This then transmitted images to the Cimon monitor. Previously, Int-Ball2 could only transmit photos to the ground station in Japan, but not to robots from other space agencies on the ISS.

The Japanese astronaut was able to play hide and seek thanks to the link between the German and Japanese robots, according to the press release. He was able to find a Rubik's Cube, a hammer, a screwdriver and a decommissioned Int-Ball robot that had been hidden on the ISS.