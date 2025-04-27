Two S-Bahn surfers die in Berlin - Gallery Two people died while surfing on an S-Bahn train. Image: dpa Time and again, serious accidents occur because people climb onto the roofs of underground or suburban trains and ride along. Image: dpa Two S-Bahn surfers die in Berlin - Gallery Two people died while surfing on an S-Bahn train. Image: dpa Time and again, serious accidents occur because people climb onto the roofs of underground or suburban trains and ride along. Image: dpa

Accidents happen time and again because people hold on to the outside of subway trains or climb onto S-Bahn roofs. Now two people have lost their lives.

Two people climbed onto a suburban train this morning.

The ride on the roof of the train ended fatally.

The identity of the deceased and the exact circumstances of the accident are not yet known. Show more

Two people have died while riding on the roof of an S-Bahn train in Berlin. The two S-Bahn surfers died in the early morning between Schlachtensee and Wannsee stations, according to the police. The identity of the deceased and the exact circumstances of the accident were initially unknown.

S-Bahn services on lines S1 and S7 were restricted due to the police operation in the morning. There were delays and train cancellations. Trains are now running continuously again.

Series of accidents involving S-Bahn surfers

Time and again, mainly young people in Berlin climb onto trains or S-Bahn trains and try to ride on the outside. It is not uncommon for serious accidents to occur. As recently as February, a twelve-year-old crashed his head against a bridge on the S1 line and suffered life-threatening injuries.

In July last year, an 18-year-old got caught on metal scaffolding above the tracks while surfing the subway and also suffered life-threatening injuries. In May 2023, a 19-year-old was found dead on an S-Bahn train in Berlin-Zehlendorf. According to the police, he had probably been hit by obstacles at head height during the journey.

Not only those directly involved come to harm

It is not always only those directly involved who come to harm. In August last year, a 19-year-old injured a 31-year-old woman on the head and shoulder when he jumped off an S-Bahn train.

In this context, the Federal Police repeatedly warns of the dangers that can arise when standing on the tracks due to rail operations or unauthorized travel on rail vehicles.