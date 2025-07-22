Gary Kelly was one of the great hopes of Scottish ice hockey. He "had a great future ahead of him", his club, the Dundee Stars, announced in a statement. The 19-year-old exceptional talent died in a hotel in Ibiza last Sunday night. He fell to his death from the third floor.
Two weeks earlier, on July 7, a young Scotsman had died on the hotel grounds. Tourist Evan Thomson was celebrating his 26th birthday on the island when he fell from the balcony of his room on the sixth floor.
In both cases, the rescue services that arrived were unable to do anything to help the young men. Investigations have been launched by the Spanish authorities. So far, however, everything points to an accident.
Hotel cancels events
The Ibiza Rocks Hotel, which hosts concerts as well as parties, has now announced that it is canceling its planned events. Rapper Dizzee Rascal was due to perform tomorrow, Wednesday.
In a statement, the company said: "Our priority is to support those affected and their loved ones and to assist the authorities with their investigation."
After Thomson's death, the hotel was confronted with accusations from his friends. The fact that the next parties were advertised on social media just a few hours after his death was seen by them as irreverence. They wanted to resume normal operations as quickly as possible "as if nothing had happened".