The St. Gallen cantonal police have started an investigation into the course of events. sda (Symbolbild)

A woman and a man have been seriously injured in a violent crime in St. Gallen. The course of events is still unclear, but the cantonal police have begun an investigation.

SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you A woman and a man were seriously injured in a violent crime in St. Gallen on Wednesday evening.

The course of events is still unclear.

Both people were taken to hospital and underwent emergency surgery.

The public prosecutor's office and the cantonal police began an investigation into the exact circumstances of the violent crime. Show more

A 36-year-old Swiss man and an unidentified woman were seriously injured in a violent crime in St. Gallen on Wednesday evening. According to the police, the woman suffered very serious injuries. The course of events was not clear in the evening.

The emergency call center received a message shortly before 6.30 p.m. that a woman in an apartment in an apartment building urgently needed help. The patrol that responded found the man and the seriously injured woman, according to the cantonal police.

The emergency services and emergency doctors took the two to hospital. They underwent emergency surgery there. According to the police, the identity of the woman had not been established by the evening

The public prosecutor's office and the cantonal police began an investigation into the exact circumstances of the violent crime. The cantonal police assumed that no other people were involved. In addition to a large contingent of city and cantonal police, rescue workers and the professional fire department were deployed to recover the injured.

SDA