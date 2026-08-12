Three and a half years after a fatal avalanche accident in the Bernese Oberland, the trial of two ski tour guides began on Wednesday. The prosecution has charged them with multiple counts of negligent homicide.

The Regional Court in Thun plans to announce its verdict on Friday. The accident occurred in March 2023 near Gstelliwang in Meiringen. An 18-year-old American woman and an 18-year-old British man were caught in an avalanche and killed while on a ski tour organized by a boarding school.

The indictment accuses the mountain guide in charge of choosing a route that was too steep and dangerous during the second descent. The co-leader did not intervene, despite having a say in the matter. Both are thus alleged to have violated their duty of care. At the time, the area was classified as having a moderate avalanche danger level of 2+.