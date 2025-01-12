There was a high avalanche risk in several ski resorts in France on Sunday. (theme picture) Image: Keystone

Two skiers from Estonia have died in an avalanche accident in the French Alps. After heavy snowfall, there was a high risk of avalanches in several ski resorts in France on Sunday.

According to rescue workers, the two skiers were buried on Sunday when they were skiing off-piste in the Val d'Isère ski resort.

Four men who were part of their group were able to free themselves from the masses of snow or with the help of mountain rescuers.

The two fatalities were reportedly only found by search dogs after 40 and 50 minutes.

After heavy snowfall, several ski resorts in France had a "high" avalanche risk on Sunday, the second-highest category four on the five-level scale. Avalanches are rare on designated ski slopes.

Fatalities in avalanches near the Swiss border

There was also an avalanche accident in Italy on Sunday. Five people were buried in an avalanche in Trasquera in the northern Italian region of Piedmont. According to the rescue services, three of them died.