The search for two missing stand-up paddlers on Lake Walen has ended tragically: One person was recovered dead from a depth of about 100 meters; the search for the second person continues.

The search operation is still underway Two stand-up paddlers missing on Lake Walen after a storm—one person has now been recovered, dead

Here's what it's all about Five stand-up paddlers were caught in a strong windstorm on Lake Walensee on Thursday evening.

Two people swam to shore, and another was pulled from the water by the lake rescue team.

Two people were reported missing as a result. One person has now been found dead. Summary created with

The search for the stand-up paddlers who have been missing on Lake Walensee since Thursday has taken a tragic turn. According to the Glarus cantonal police, one person has since been recovered lifeless from a depth of about 100 meters. Formal identification is still pending. The search for the second missing person continues.

The two missing people were part of a group of five who were out on the lake on stand-up paddleboards. In the middle of the lake, between the municipality of Weesen (SG) and the former Mühlehorn rest stop (GL), the group ran into trouble when a strong windstorm struck.

Two people were able to swim to shore, and another was pulled from the water by the lake rescue service. The search operation involved the lake rescue service, Rega, patrols from the cantonal police forces of St. Gallen and Glarus, and other emergency response organizations; drones were also deployed. One person has since been found dead; the search for the second missing person is ongoing.