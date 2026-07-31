A group of five people was caught off guard by a strong windstorm on Lake Walen on Thursday evening. Three people were able to save themselves or were rescued. Two others are still missing.

Here's what it's all about Five stand-up paddlers were caught in a strong windstorm on Lake Walen on Thursday evening.

Two people swam to shore, and another was pulled from the water by the lake rescue team.

Two people are still missing; the search continued on Friday. Summary created with

Two stand-up paddlers have been missing on Lake Walensee since Thursday evening. They were caught off guard by a sudden storm, according to a statement released Friday by the Glarus Cantonal Police.

The two missing people were part of a group of five who were out on the lake on stand-up paddleboards. They got into trouble when a strong windstorm broke out in the middle of the lake between the municipality of Weesen, Canton of St. Gallen, and the former Mühlehorn rest stop in Canton of Glarus.

According to the report, two people were able to swim to shore. Another person was pulled from the water by the lake rescue team.

The search operation for the two missing persons involved the Lake Rescue Service, Rega, patrols from the cantonal police forces of St. Gallen and Glarus, and other emergency response organizations. Drones were deployed during the search. However, the two individuals have not yet been found.

The search continued on Friday. The statement went on to say that, out of respect for privacy, no further details about the missing persons are being released at this time.