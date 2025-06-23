Kay Matter and Nora Osagiobare represent Switzerland at the Bachmann Prize 2025. ORF / Keystone

Kay Matter and Nora Osagiobare are competing for the prestigious Ingeborg Bachmann Prize. They attracted attention last year with their bold and politically relevant debut novels.

Kay Matter impressed last year with her debut novel "Muscles of Plastic", in which a non-binary character tells the story of being trans and chronic illness.

Nora Osagiobare's debut novel "Daily Soap" uses satire and irony to combat structural racism and consciously uses humor as a counter-strategy to victim narratives. Show more

The Ingeborg Bachmann Prize is one of the most important literary prizes in the German-speaking world. 14 authors will read previously unpublished texts in front of the jury, audience and media in Klagenfurt.

This year, two voices from Switzerland are also taking part: Kay Matter and Nora Osagiobare, invited by jury member and literary critic Thomas Strässle. The readings will take place from June 25 to 29. The jury will hold a live discussion immediately afterwards. The award ceremony will take place on Sunday, June 29, and the prize is endowed with 25,000 euros.

Matter and Osagiobare attracted attention last year with debuts in which personal stories and political struggles become impressive literature. Kay Matter and Nora Osagiobare write politically without lecturing - and personally without focusing solely on themselves. One is delicate and essayistic, the other sarcastic and exaggerated.

A text that was missing

Kay Matter published his debut novel "Muscles of Plastic" in 2024. In it, the non-binary narrator Kay deals with life with a chronic illness and being trans herself. Matter tells an accessible story about what it is like to live with a body that is stigmatized in multiple ways. The book combines autofictional experiences with theoretical approaches.

Kay Matter deals with being trans and chronic illness in his novel "Muscles of Plastic". Bahar Kaygusuz/ORF

"I tried to write the text that I was missing myself," Matter told the Keystone-SDA news agency. He has Long Covid himself, he told the "TAZ" that he could barely type the novel without getting pain in his fingers and elbows.

The "Standard" wrote of "very, very hot literature". "A multi-layered, clever and tender plea for more care and community", according to the Keystone-SDA news agency. And the "St. Galler Tagblatt" praised the novel as a "tingling non-fiction book and theoretically sound narrative at the same time. And an invitation to understanding".

Before "Muscles of Plastic", Matter mainly published plays. He is 27 years old and studied scenic writing in Berlin.

Using satire against structural racism

Nora Osagiobare's debut novel is called "Daily Soap" and was published in 2025. "Daily Soap" is a witty and sarcastic soap opera. A novel that pushes structural everyday racism to the point of exposing absurdity.

For example, when the Barack (Federal Office for the Rationalization of People of Different Colors based on cappuccino or coffee) classifies skin colors based on coffee and the SVP wants to ban foreign people from laughing with an initiative. The book thrives on exaggerations of clichés, overdrawn characters and ironic footnotes.

Nora Osagiobare uses humor to fight structural racism in her novel "Daily Soap". KEYSTONE

"I realize that structural racism is anything but funny. But in everyday life, it's just ridiculous to treat people differently because of the color of their skin," said Osagiobare in the Tages-Anzeiger newspaper. That's why she opted for this sarcastic form. "I don't like the victim tone. And I don't think it always does justice to the topic of racism." Osagiobare also deals with racism in a humorous way on her meme page @fifteenshadesofbrown on Instagram.

After Osagiobare's participation in the Bachmann Prize was announced, she told Blick: "It's a first that so many people are following my work live. I see it as an opportunity for my work to be recognized."

Osagiobare studied literary writing in Biel and Vienna. She is 33 years old.

Kay Matter: Muscles made of plastic. Hanser Berlin, 2024. 240 pages.

Nora Osagiobare: Daily Soap. Kein & Aber, 2025. 288 pages.

