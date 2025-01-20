The Wappa Falls in Queensland are considered dangerous - there have already been several deaths there. Picture: Keystone

A happy outing to a waterfall ends fatally for two teenagers in Australia. Particularly tragic: the second victim dies while trying to save his girlfriend.

DPA dpa

Tragic accident in Australia: a 17-year-old girl died after falling from a waterfall popular with tourists. Shortly afterwards, a 17-year-old friend of the teenager also died in an unsuccessful attempt to rescue her from the waters of Wappa Falls in the tropical state of Queensland, as the Australian broadcaster ABC reported, citing the emergency services. The waterfall is located around 100 kilometers north of Brisbane on the Sunshine Coast.

Victim was swept away by rapids

The cause of the accident and the exact circumstances of death were initially unclear and police investigations are ongoing. According to initial findings, the young people had been swimming in calm waters just above Wappa Falls when the young woman was swept away by rapids and thrown down the waterfall. When she did not resurface, her friend jumped in after her to help her, it was said. After the accident, access to the waterfall was closed for the time being.

The Wappa Falls are located below a dam, which is reportedly currently carrying an extremely large amount of water. The waterfall is known as a dangerous attraction: At least five people have died there since 2007, most recently a man trying to save his child in 2002. The child survived, the father did not.