No longer so popular in Switzerland: the purchase of 36 F-35 fighter jets.

A clear majority has spoken out against the purchase of the US F-35 fighter jets in a Tamedia survey. A majority - across all parties - is also in favor of higher military spending.

Overall, two thirds of respondents stated that they do not want to buy the F-35 fighter jets at all or would rather not buy them. This is the result of an online survey of 35,132 people conducted by the Leewas research institute and published on Sunday. It was conducted before US President Donald Trump's tariff decision on April 2.

42% want to spend more money on the army than planned by parliament. For 34 percent, the planned budget is exactly right. Only 18% of respondents want less money for defense.

Around half of those surveyed are of the opinion that the army's higher expenditure should be financed through savings. Of these, three quarters believe that this should be done in the area of asylum, while half want less money for development aid.