  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Total value over 900,000 francs Two-wheeler thefts uncovered in 13 Swiss cantons

SDA

14.6.2025 - 00:00

A series of thefts of motorcycles and e-bikes in 13 Swiss cantons has been solved.
A series of thefts of motorcycles and e-bikes in 13 Swiss cantons has been solved.
Bild: Stefan Sauer/dpa (Symbolbild)

The Neuchâtel police have uncovered a series of thefts. A large number of motorcycles and e-bikes have been stolen in 13 Swiss cantons since 2023. The two suspects are currently in custody.

Keystone-SDA

14.06.2025, 00:00

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • The Neuchâtel police have uncovered a series of thefts of motorcycles and e-bikes.
  • The total value of the stolen vehicles is estimated at 907,000 francs.
  • The two suspected perpetrators, who are resident in France, are in custody.
Show more

The Neuchâtel police have uncovered a series of thefts of motorcycles and e-bikes in 13 Swiss cantons. The two alleged perpetrators are in custody. The amount of the offense is estimated at over 900,000 francs.

The suspects are two men aged 24 who are resident in France, according to the police and the public prosecutor's office in the canton of Neuchâtel. One of them is French, the other Turkmen.

Sold in France

The thefts began in 2023, when the two arrested men targeted vehicles offered for sale by private individuals on classified ad platforms. By posing as buyers, the perpetrators were able to obtain sensitive information such as the location of the vehicles.

They took the stolen two-wheelers to France and resold them there. The investigation was launched at the beginning of 2024 following a theft in Val-de-Ruz NE. In the weeks that followed, the police were able to arrest the two suspects.

The damage is considerable: 39 motorcycles and 19 e-bikes were stolen, with a total value estimated at CHF 907,000. The material damage amounts to over 32,000 francs. A total of 65 people have come forward as victims. The stolen vehicles, which were sold in third countries, have not been found.

More on the topic

Theft in Lenzburg AG goes wrong. Man steals bike from police - at the worst possible time

Theft in Lenzburg AG goes wrongMan steals bike from police - at the worst possible time

Where tourists need to be particularly careful. Zurich takes a top position in the theft ranking

Where tourists need to be particularly carefulZurich takes a top position in the theft ranking

Western Switzerland surprises. Not in the mood to pay - the most common theft in Switzerland

Western Switzerland surprisesNot in the mood to pay - the most common theft in Switzerland