The Neuchâtel police have uncovered a series of thefts. A large number of motorcycles and e-bikes have been stolen in 13 Swiss cantons since 2023. The two suspects are currently in custody.

The suspects are two men aged 24 who are resident in France, according to the police and the public prosecutor's office in the canton of Neuchâtel. One of them is French, the other Turkmen.

Sold in France

The thefts began in 2023, when the two arrested men targeted vehicles offered for sale by private individuals on classified ad platforms. By posing as buyers, the perpetrators were able to obtain sensitive information such as the location of the vehicles.

They took the stolen two-wheelers to France and resold them there. The investigation was launched at the beginning of 2024 following a theft in Val-de-Ruz NE. In the weeks that followed, the police were able to arrest the two suspects.

The damage is considerable: 39 motorcycles and 19 e-bikes were stolen, with a total value estimated at CHF 907,000. The material damage amounts to over 32,000 francs. A total of 65 people have come forward as victims. The stolen vehicles, which were sold in third countries, have not been found.