Three people, including a mother and her baby, were killed in an accident south-east of Flensburg on Easter Sunday. Bild: Keystone

A tree fell during a storm in a forest near Flensburg in Schleswig-Holstein. Three people died, two women and their baby. The group is said to have been looking for Easter eggs.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you Three people were killed by a falling tree while searching for Easter eggs in a wooded area near Flensburg.

A ten-month-old baby was among the fatalities, the police announced on Sunday. Another victim was flown to hospital with serious injuries.

According to the police, a tree around 30 meters high had fallen on a group of people "due to strong gusts of wind". Show more

Three people, including a mother and her baby, were killed in an accident in a wooded area south-east of Flensburg on Easter Sunday. At around 11 a.m., a tree around 30 meters high fell on a group of people in the municipality of Mittelangeln in strong gusts of wind, according to police reports. Four people were trapped under the tree.

At the time of the accident at around 11 a.m., around 50 residents and care staff from a nearby residential facility were looking for Easter eggs in a wooded area near Satrupholm, the police said. Bild: dpa

Despite immediate rescue measures, a 16-year-old girl and a 21-year-old woman died at the scene of the accident. The ten-month-old daughter of the 21-year-old was taken by rescue helicopter to a hospital in Kiel with life-threatening injuries, where she later succumbed to her injuries. An 18-year-old girl suffered serious injuries. She was flown to a hospital in Heide. Other people suffered minor injuries.

Around 50 residents of a residential group on the road

According to the police's findings so far, around 50 residents and caregivers from a nearby residential facility were in the wooded area looking for Easter eggs. In the meantime, a tree fell on the group, presumably due to the strong winds.

A barrier tape commemorates the police operation. Bild: Daniel Reinhardt/dpa

"We cannot yet provide any reliable information about the cause," said the police spokesperson. There were strong gusts of wind at the time of the accident. "This is probably what caused the tree to fall."

Searching for the cause

It is still unclear whether the fallen tree had previous damage or a disease. The state forestry authorities have already been informed about the incident, said a police spokesperson.

On Sunday evening, various chocolate Easter eggs were lying under and on the branches of the fallen tree, some of them crushed, as a dpa photo reporter observed. A small plastic wheel, possibly from a baby carriage, was stuck under the trunk. The tree was marked with paint.

There are still Easter sweets at the scene of the accident. Bild: Daniel Reinhardt/dpa

The residents and care staff were looked after on site by emergency counselors. Investigations into the exact cause of the accident are ongoing.

Reaction of the facility operator

In a statement, the private provider of the Sternipark facility concerned spoke of a tragic accident during an outing that had deeply shaken the entire facility. "A falling tree put a terrible end to the happy Easter egg hunt." The facility thanked all the emergency services from the fire department and police, the emergency chaplains and staff who did everything humanly possible on site to help, save and support those in pain.

"The residents, children, young people, relatives and staff now need time and all our support to come to terms with this terrible disaster."

As reported by the Bild newspaper, more than 80 emergency services were on site. A police spokesperson reported a large contingent of rescue workers, including a rescue helicopter.

This tree has fallen. Daniel Reinhardt/dpa

According to the German Weather Service (DWD), it is stormy in the north. In the morning, the DWD had predicted gusts of wind to gale-force gusts of between 55 and 65 kilometers per hour during the day. There could also be isolated gusts of around 80 kilometers per hour in exposed locations. This corresponds to wind force nine.

Government shaken

Members of the state government have expressed their condolences to the relatives and injured. "The terrible accident near Satrupholm on Easter Sunday shakes us to the core," said Minister President Daniel Günther, Interior Minister Magdalena Finke (both CDU) and Youth and Family Minister Aminata Touré (Greens). A joyful public holiday had turned into a terrible tragedy in the blink of an eye.

"Our thoughts are with the relatives of those killed, with the injured and with everyone who had to witness this terrible event," Günther, Finke and Touré said. Especially at Easter, it becomes painfully clear how close suffering and hope are. They thanked the emergency services, who had helped on the ground under extraordinarily stressful circumstances and had done everything humanly possible.