A two-year-old child died in an accident in a private swimming pool in Vico Morcote TI on Thursday afternoon. Despite resuscitation attempts, the child died in hospital, as reported by the Ticino cantonal police on Thursday.
The joint alarm center received the report of the incident shortly before 2.00 pm. Emergency services from the cantonal police, the Ceresio Sud police and the Lugano Green Cross ambulance service were then deployed.
The emergency services carried out resuscitation measures at the scene and took the child to hospital by ambulance. There, however, he succumbed to his injuries. A care team was called out to provide psychological support. Due to the ongoing investigations, the police did not provide any further details. The exact circumstances of the incident are now being investigated.