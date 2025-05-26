What to do when mom is not there and dad is suddenly unresponsive? For little Zab, the answer was clear - and her quick reaction saved lives. Footage from a surveillance camera shows her heroic act.

Fabienne Berner

No time? blue News summarizes for you Ymmanuel Demegillo suffers from type 1 diabetes. When he suffered hypoglycemia in bed one morning, his two-year-old daughter came to his aid.

As footage from the family's surveillance cameras shows, the girl recognizes his condition and acts with presence of mind.

Little Zab brings her father glucose tablets. Her parents had previously taught her how to help in an emergency. Show more

Two-year-old Zab Demegillo from Berkshire, England, saved her father Ymmanuel when he suffered hypoglycaemia. The little girl realized something was wrong when her father was not responding as usual. Thanks to previous explanations from her parents, she knew what hypoglycemia was and that her father needed glucose tablets in this case.

When she realized that her mother had already left for work, she acted instinctively: she fetched a glucose tablet from the living room, gave it to her father, forced him to chew it - and thus saved his life. Her reaction shows how important early childhood education can be.

An excessive drop in blood sugar levels, known as hypoglycemia, can have serious consequences: from tremors, confusion and dizziness to seizures or unconsciousness. It is therefore crucial to recognize the warning signs in good time - and to act accordingly.

More from the department