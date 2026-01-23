Early Wednesday morning, an 18-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman died in a car accident near Alp Chläui in Mädris-Vermol, SG. Two other passengers were injured. Their car veered off the road and plunged down a slope.

The car veered off the road and plunged about 100 meters down a slope.

The four people were traveling from Alp Hochsäss toward Alp Chläui shortly after 2:00 a.m., the St. Gallen Cantonal Police reported in a statement on Wednesday. The car veered off the road, rolled over several times on a steep slope, and came to a stop after about 100 meters.

An 18-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman were fatally injured in the accident. A 21-year-old man suffered serious injuries. A 17-year-old boy, who sustained only minor injuries in the accident, was able to make his way on his own to the nearby Alp Chläui. People there then called emergency services.

Helicopters from Rega and Alpine Air Ambulance flew the two injured people to a hospital. According to the statement, all four individuals are Swiss citizens and residents of the region.

In response to an inquiry from the Keystone-SDA news agency, the St. Gallen cantonal police did not provide any information about who was driving the vehicle. They stated that this is the subject of an ongoing investigation.

The report went on to say that the remote location of the accident made it challenging for emergency responders to investigate the scene and carry out the recovery operation. The victims and the vehicle involved in the accident were airlifted out of the area by helicopters. A private company with helicopters was also involved in the operation.

Under the direction of the public prosecutor's office, the St. Gallen cantonal police are investigating the circumstances of the accident.