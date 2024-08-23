Three motorcyclists were involved in the accident. Picture: Keystone/Gian Ehrenzeller

Two motorcyclists were killed in a traffic accident in Gais AR on Thursday evening. According to the police report, a third was flown to hospital with unspecified injuries.

The fatalities were an 18-year-old and a 22-year-old, as reported by the Appenzell Ausserrhoden cantonal police on Friday.

The 22-year-old crossed into the oncoming lane on a bend on Stossstrasse. There he collided with the 18-year-old, who was traveling in the opposite direction. Both young men fell and suffered such serious injuries that they died at the scene of the accident.

The third motorcyclist subsequently collided with a piece of debris lying on the road. The 38-year-old fell and suffered undetermined injuries.

One motorcycle caught fire as a result of the collision, according to the police. Stossstrasse was closed to traffic in both directions for the duration of the accident investigation.

