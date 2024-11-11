Two young women were so seriously injured in a quad bike accident that they died in hospital. (symbolic image) IMAGO/Depositphotos

One week after a serious quad bike accident in Schwarzsee FR, two young women have succumbed to their injuries. The exact circumstances of the accident are still unclear.

SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you Two young women have died a week after a quad bike accident. The quad bike collided with a parked car.

They were taken to hospital by helicopter where they succumbed to their injuries.

The exact circumstances of the accident are still unclear. Show more

One week after a serious accident involving a quad bike in Schwarzsee in the canton of Fribourg, two women aged 20 and 26 have died from their injuries. The accident occurred on November 4 when the quad bike collided with a parked car.

The Fribourg cantonal police announced on Monday that the exact circumstances of the accident have not yet been clarified. After the incident, which occurred at 5 p.m., the two women were taken to hospital by helicopter.

According to the police, the quad bike veered to the right for as yet unexplained reasons and crashed heavily into a car parked in a parking lot next to Seestrasse.

SDA