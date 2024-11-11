One week after a serious accident involving a quad bike in Schwarzsee in the canton of Fribourg, two women aged 20 and 26 have died from their injuries. The accident occurred on November 4 when the quad bike collided with a parked car.
The Fribourg cantonal police announced on Monday that the exact circumstances of the accident have not yet been clarified. After the incident, which occurred at 5 p.m., the two women were taken to hospital by helicopter.
According to the police, the quad bike veered to the right for as yet unexplained reasons and crashed heavily into a car parked in a parking lot next to Seestrasse.