Hong Kong authorities declare the highest warning level due to typhoon "Wipha". The storm temporarily paralyzes traffic and public life in the Chinese special administrative region.

The authorities have issued the highest alert level, after a few hours they downgraded the danger.

26 people have been treated in hospitals for injuries caused by falling trees, for example. Show more

Flight cancellations, fallen trees and injured people: Typhoon "Wipha" has severely disrupted public life in Hong Kong. According to the authorities, the highest warning level ten was in force in the Chinese special administrative region for several hours.

By the evening (local time), the fire department had received 471 reports of fallen trees, according to official figures. Photos showed vehicles buried underneath. According to the authorities, 16 men and 10 women were treated in hospitals. Meteorologists downgraded the warning level again towards the evening.

Hong Kong issued its highest storm-warning signal as Typhoon Wipha brought heavy rain and wind, forcing the cancellation of more than 200 flights. More here: https://t.co/8ASbwARwyI pic.twitter.com/Y4KtcKzGWH — Reuters Asia (@ReutersAsia) July 20, 2025

The typhoon also had a significant impact on traffic: hundreds of flights were canceled in Hong Kong, leaving tens of thousands of passengers stranded, according to several media reports.

Flights were also canceled on the Chinese mainland in the major cities of Shenzhen and Zhuhai. The "South China Morning Post" reported, citing the airport authority, that the first planes in Hong Kong should be able to take off again on Monday night.