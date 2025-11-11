Typhoon Kalmaegi has uncovered an ancient shipwreck off the coast of Vietnam - a spectacular find. The wooden ship could date back to the heyday of trade in Hoi An, when silk, ceramics and spices traveled around the world.

Christian Thumshirn

The powerful typhoon Kalmaegi not only left devastation off the coast of Vietnam, but also uncovered history. A wooden shipwreck, probably several centuries old, surfaced in the sands of Hoi An.

What the wreck reveals about Vietnam's trading era

It is still unclear what type of ship the wreck belonged to - but initial investigations point to a robust trading or naval vessel. Archaeologists hope that the find will provide new insights into Vietnam's role in international maritime trade.

blue News shows you the sensational find in the video.

More videos from the department