A Tyrannosaurus rex skeleton, estimated to be about 67 million years old, was sold at an auction in New York for a record sum of about 50 million dollars.

In recent years, dinosaur skeletons—or parts of them—have repeatedly been sold at auction for millions. However, many experts view such auctions of scientifically valuable skeletons with skepticism. (File photo)

After a bidding war lasting about ten minutes among seven bidders, the hammer fell at $50.1 million. This marks the highest price ever paid at auction for a dinosaur skeleton, according to Sotheby's. The identity of the winning bidder was not immediately disclosed.

The skeleton, nicknamed “Gus,” which was excavated in the U.S. state of South Dakota, is said to be one of the largest and most complete skeletons of its kind ever found. Previously, the skeleton of a Stegosaurus—which fetched nearly $45 million at an auction in New York in 2024—held the record for the most expensive dinosaur bones ever sold at auction.

In recent years, dinosaur skeletons—or parts of them—have repeatedly been sold at auction for millions. However, many experts are critical of the auctioning of scientifically valuable skeletons.