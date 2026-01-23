The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is having approximately 470 Boeing 737 Max aircraft inspected for cracks around the doors. A Boeing spokesperson told the *Wall Street Journal* that the problem had occurred in recent years with the 737 New Generation, the 737 Max’s predecessor.

In recent years, cracks have been found next to the front door on some older Boeing 737NG aircraft. Now, as a safety precaution, some 470 newer Max models are also to be inspected. (File photo)

Although no cracks have been observed in the 737 Max fleet so far, the inspections have been extended to include these aircraft because their design and manufacturing processes are similar in this area.

The FAA has mandated inspections of certain 737-8, 737-9, and 737-8200 Max aircraft for cracks in one corner of the forward door. The order takes effect on September 10.

The report stated that cracks could compromise the structural integrity of the aircraft. Boeing has struggled with various quality issues in recent years, but has made significant progress more recently.