While on a tour of Italy aboard his mega-yacht, the U.S. ambassador to Italy, Tilman Fertitta, has now run into trouble in Venice as well. Several hundred people protested the billionaire and close associate of U.S. President Donald Trump anchoring his yacht, the “Boardwalk,” in the lagoon city. Police cordoned off access to the 117-meter-long yacht near St. Mark’s Square, both on the water and on land. This led to some minor scuffles.

At the same time, the enormous ship drew a large crowd of onlookers, both locals and tourists. It’s not uncommon for the owners of such mega-yachts to flaunt their wealth against this world-famous backdrop. Similar scenes were also seen last year at the wedding of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. This weekend, a large fireworks display will take place in Venice as part of a city festival.

With an estimated net worth of more than 11 billion U.S. dollars (about 10 billion euros), Fertitta is one of the richest Americans. He also owns the Houston Rockets basketball team. He describes his tour of Italy as “coastal diplomacy” to mark the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Declaration of Independence. Protests have already taken place at earlier stops along the way. After Venice, the tour continues on to Trieste.