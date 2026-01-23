According to U.S. government sources, representatives from Israel and neighboring Lebanon plan to meet again in Rome next week to discuss the continued implementation of their security agreement. The talks are scheduled for August 4–6, a U.S. State Department official said. In the Italian capital, the representatives plan to discuss the “full implementation of the framework agreement,” which was brokered by the U.S. “This includes expanding the pilot zone process, resolving all outstanding border issues, and drafting a comprehensive peace and security agreement,” the official added.

Last week, so-called pilot zones were established in the three towns of Frun, Srifa, and Sautar al-Gharbija in southern Lebanon, in accordance with the trilateral framework agreement. In these areas, the Lebanese Armed Forces are to take control and disarm the Hezbollah militia, which is at odds with Israel, while the Israeli army gradually withdraws. The pilot zones are intended to demonstrate whether this process works in practice before the initiative is expanded to other areas.

The U.S. State Department official emphasized that, based on the “successful” results from the pilot zones, the U.S. would approach further talks “with great optimism.” “The experience gained from the first zones will help us optimize the implementation of the pilot zone so that it can be expanded step by step,” he said.

The Lebanese and Israeli governments have been holding direct political talks since mid-April—the first in decades, after positions had long remained entrenched as a result of the Middle East conflict. The current goal is to consolidate the ceasefire in the conflict between Israel and the pro-Iranian Hezbollah militia, which has long operated in Lebanon as a state within a state. The Lebanese government itself is not a party to the conflict. The U.S. is mediating the talks, in which Hezbollah is not participating. Officially, Israel and Lebanon do not maintain diplomatic relations with one another.