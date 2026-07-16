The U.S. government plans to impose a 25 percent tariff on various goods imported from Brazil. Exceptions would include, for example, products that are in short supply in the U.S. or that rely on a particularly sensitive supply chain.

The United States, under President Donald Trump, has announced a 25 percent tariff on certain products from Brazil, citing allegedly unfair trade practices as the reason.

According to a U.S. government official, these include crude oil and natural gas, beef, orange juice, and certain aircraft parts. The tariffs are set to take effect next Wednesday.

This was preceded by an investigation that revealed a multitude of unfair trade practices. These included trade advantages for India and Mexico that did not benefit the U.S., the government official complained. In addition, the U.S. criticizes alleged barriers facing its tech companies and financial service providers, which it says are struggling with unfair restrictions in Brazil. The government official said that if the Brazilian government eliminated these unfair practices, the tariffs would be rescinded.

U.S. Warns of Retaliation

Since the U.S. Supreme Court struck down a number of tariffs ordered by President Donald Trump in February, the administration has been relying more heavily on a provision of a 1974 trade law—as it has done in the case of Brazil. This law allows for the imposition of tariffs if unfair trade practices are found to exist.

Similar investigations are also underway against several European countries. The allegation is that drug prices are being unlawfully reduced, while U.S. citizens bear the bulk of the development costs.

The government official warned the Brazilian government against taking countermeasures. “If we were to see retaliatory measures, we would frankly be forced to adjust our approach.”