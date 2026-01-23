The U.S. has announced a 25 percent tariff on certain products from Brazil, citing allegedly unfair trade practices. Similar investigations are also underway against Germany.

The U.S. government plans to impose a 25 percent tariff on various goods imported from Brazil. Exceptions include products that are in short supply in the U.S. or have a particularly sensitive supply chain, a U.S. government official said. These include oil and gas, beef, orange juice, and certain aircraft parts. The tariffs are set to take effect next Wednesday.

This was preceded by an investigation that revealed a multitude of unfair trade practices. These included trade advantages for India and Mexico that did not benefit the U.S., the government official complained. In addition, the U.S. criticizes alleged barriers facing its tech companies and financial service providers, which it says are struggling with unfair restrictions in Brazil. If the Brazilian government were to eliminate these unfair practices, the tariffs would be rescinded, the government official said.

Brazil Announces Countermeasures

The Brazilian government strongly rejected the decision. “There is no justification for unilateral measures against our country,” stated the Communications Secretariat of the Office of the President. According to Brazil, the U.S. has itself achieved a surplus of $424.5 billion in trade in goods and services with Brazil over the past 15 years. Brazil announced that it would take countermeasures against the U.S. tariffs under its Reciprocity Act and bring the case before the World Trade Organization (WTO).

U.S. Warns of Retaliation

The U.S. government official had warned the Brazilian government against taking any action. “If we were to see retaliatory measures, we would frankly be forced to adjust our approach.”

Since the U.S. Supreme Court struck down a number of tariffs ordered by President Donald Trump in February, the administration has been relying more heavily on a provision of a 1974 trade law—as it has done in the case of Brazil. This law allows for the imposition of tariffs if unfair trade practices are found to exist.

Similar investigations are also underway against Germany and other European countries. The allegation is that drug prices are being unlawfully reduced, while U.S. citizens bear the bulk of the development costs.